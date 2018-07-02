DataRobot to Showcase Visual Analysis Powered by Automated Machine Learning at Tableau Conference Europe

DataRobot, the founder of automated machine learning, today announced it is working with Tableau, the leading analytics platform, to deliver machine learning driven insights into the Tableau platform. The combined solution will deliver AI-driven insights to Tableau users fueled by DataRobot automated machine learning, providing next-generation visual analysis.

DataRobot empowers business analysts and data scientists of all skill levels to very quickly build and deploy highly accurate machine learning models without writing a single line of code. Once a model has been built in DataRobot, Tableau users can create visual analysis with the results from DataRobot machine learning models, providing valuable insights to better inform decision-making. These enhanced insights will help enterprises of all sizes spot patterns, identify correlations, and make better predictions with confidence.

"Many of our customers already use Tableau for their business intelligence needs, but have been looking to extend the power of Tableau to include the results of machine learning models to gain deeper insights into their business operations," said Seann Gardiner, EVP of Business Development, DataRobot. "We look forward to deepening our relationship with Tableau and continuing to evaluate how these two best-of-breed tools can deliver value for joint users in the months to come."

DataRobot's automated machine learning platform is the fastest way to generate insights from data, training hundreds of models in minutes and identifying the best model for each use case, all without hand coding. By visualizing the results of these machine learning models in Tableau, business analysts make better decisions and gain enhanced value from their data. The two companies will work closely to deepen this integration, allowing for an end-to-end solution for modeling and visual analytics.

"In today's data-driven business landscape, companies require user-friendly tools that enable them to shift the focus from past outcomes to future actions with automatic insight generation," said Todd Talkington, Director of Technology Partnerships, Tableau. "DataRobot and Tableau naturally complement each other and allow users to leverage automated machine learning to enhance visual analysis."

"Due to growing data volumes and increased analytics complexity, today's most successful organizations have adopted next-generation analytics that combine the beauty of the human mind with the amazing capability of machine assisted insights," said Jen Underwood, Founder, Impact Analytix. "By infusing DataRobot automated artificial intelligence into Tableau dashboards, you can truly democratize and maximize the value of machine learning for the masses."

DataRobot will be demonstrating automated machine learning at Tableau Conference Europe from July 3-5 in London. To learn more about DataRobot or the partnership, visit www.datarobot.com/partner/tableau.

About DataRobot

DataRobot offers an enterprise machine learning platform that empowers users of all skill levels to develop and deploy machine learning and AI faster. Incorporating a library of hundreds of the most powerful open source machine learning algorithms, the DataRobot platform automates, trains, and evaluates models in parallel, delivering AI applications at scale. DataRobot provides the fastest path to AI success for organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit datarobot.com.

