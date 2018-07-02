Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-07-02 / 15:46 *PRIMEPULSE invests in UCC software & cloud managed services provider Unify Square* _Expansion of the group's promising eBusiness division._ Munich, Germany, 02 July 2018 - PRIMEPULSE SE invests in the leading provider of UCC software and cloud managed services for Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business (SfB) Unify SquareTM (www.unifysquare.com). With its innovative product and service offering in the unified communications and collaborations (UCC) industry, the global company, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, is one of Microsoft's Global Elite Partners for SfB and powers many of the world's largest Microsoft Teams and SfB deployments. Unify Square also has offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, India, Australia, and Lithuania. Klaus Weinmann, co-founder and chairman of the board of PRIMEPULSE SE: "Our investment focus is on technology-oriented companies in promising and fast-growing markets. Hence, Unify Square is a perfect fit for PRIMEPULSE. We look forward to actively supporting the development of our portfolio companies as a partner and growth platform." For instance, PRIMEPULSE cleared the way to start a partnering dialogue with Unify Square and the IT solutions provider CANCOM. Unify Square is one of the promising investments with high growth potential of the PRIMEPULSE group's eBusiness division. The division also includes the shareholdings of Inter-Connect Marketing GmbH, an online-platform for cruises and journeys to exotic destinations, and Polecat, a software provider for reputation risk management. About PRIMEPULSE PRIMEPULSE is a dynamic global investment holding based in Munich. Its focus is on technology-oriented companies in promising business areas. The PRIMEPULSE portfolio currently covers the areas of IT, industrial automation, electronics, e-Business, automotive, air technology, and gardentech. A total of about 80 associated companies worldwide belong to the PRIMEPULSE Group. PRIMEPULSE pursues a long-term, value-oriented investment approach and sees itself as a strategic partner of its Group companies, actively supporting them in their growth ambitions. Behind PRIMEPULSE are Klaus Weinmann, Raymond Kober and Stefan Kober, the founders of TecDAX-listed CANCOM SE with over 25 years of digital expertise. Find out more at www.primepulse.de Contact: PRIMEPULSE SE Beate Rosenfeld Head of Group Brand & Communication beate.rosenfeld@primepulse.de End of Media Release Issuer: PRIMEPULSE SE Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-07-02 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 700701 2018-07-02

