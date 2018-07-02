Teleperformance has successfully completed a €750 million 7 year-bond issue

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it has successfully completed a €750 million bond issue, maturing in 2025, with an annual coupon of 1.875%.

The bond issue will enable the refinancing of the Intelenet acquisition, which is expected to close in September 2018, while allowing Teleperformance to increase its financial flexibility, extend the maturity of its debt profile and diversify its financial resources.

The success of this issue, close to three times oversubscribed by a diversified, high-quality investor base, confirms the market's confidence in the creditworthiness of the Group. Standard Poor's has recently confirmed Teleperformance's investment grade rating of BBB-, with a stable outlook, the highest credit rating received in the industry.

BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan and Natixis acted as active joint lead managers on the transaction and Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC and Société Générale Corporate Investment Banking acted as passive joint lead managers.

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 $1.13).

The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000 employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States in connection with this transaction.

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Teleperformance SE is a European Company (Societas Europaea). Share capital of 144.450.000 €.

21-25 rue Balzac, 75406 Paris Cedex 08 France. 301 292 702 RCS Paris. Siret 301 292 702 00059. Code APE 6420Z.

