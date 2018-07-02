(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|June 2018
|
75,421,643
|
Previous declaration
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|May 2018
|
75,421,643
|
Gecina
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 565,225,830.00 euros
Registered office: 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
