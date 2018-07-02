(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights June 2018 75,421,643 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares): 75,421,643 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares): 73,280,705

Previous declaration

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights May 2018 75,421,643 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares): 75,421,643 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares): 73,280,595

Gecina

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 565,225,830.00 euros

Registered office: 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

