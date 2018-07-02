Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 02-Jul-2018 / 16:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 02 July 2018 Genel Energy plc Total Voting Rights Notification of total voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules provision 5.6.1R. Genel Energy plc's share capital consists of 279,025,723 ordinary shares of 0.10p each in issue plus ordinary shares held in treasury of 1,222,475. The above figure of 279,025,723 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Genel Energy plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 ). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Miran and Bina Bawi fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: TVR TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 5710 EQS News ID: 700851 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=700851&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2018 11:56 ET (15:56 GMT)