Vivendi (Paris:VIV) will make use of its option to exit from Fnac Darty's share capital while continuing to develop partnerships with the entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and household appliances retailer.

Vivendi opted today to settle in shares the hedging transaction entered into in January 2018 regarding its 11% interest in Fnac Darty. The settlement will take place on July 10, 2018. On July 12, 2018, Vivendi will receive a cash payment of €267 million corresponding to the hedge price of €91 per share, after making an initial investment of €159 million, corresponding to €54 per share, in May 2016.

Operational synergies tested over the past two years, including the creation of a "Canal corner", will be pursued and reinforced through co-operation between the two companies.

Stéphane Roussel and Simon Gillham, members of the Vivendi Management Board, have agreed to remain members of Fnac Darty's Board of Directors.

"The work performed and the creativity shown by both teams demonstrate the range of possible co-operation between a company focused on content creation and entertainment and a European leader in the retail of cultural goods," explained the two Vivendi executives. "We are very pleased to have been invited to remain on the Fnac Darty Board. We will continue our co-operation with the same enthusiasm."

"Fnac Darty wishes to thank Vivendi for its involvement with the company at a key moment in its history," said Jacques Veyrat, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fnac Darty, adding that: "the two groups will continue to work together with pleasure".

