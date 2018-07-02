Regulatory News:

The shareholders who chose the option for their 2017 final dividend to be paid in shares, as proposed by the General Meeting on April 18, represent 54.78% of Gecina's (Paris:GFC) capital.

With this operation, 799,457 new shares have been created, representing 1.06% of Gecina's capital and voting rights, based on the capital and voting rights from June 30, 2018.

The shares' settlement-delivery and admission for trading on the regulated market Euronext Paris will take place from July 5, 2018. These shares will be entitled to dividend rights from January 1, 2018 and will be fully assimilated with the shares already admitted for trading.

Following this capital increase, Gecina has 76,221,100 shares outstanding (74,080,162 excluding treasury shares).

The amount of the remaining dividends to be paid in cash to shareholders who have not opted for share-based payments represents €84.6m and will be paid out from July 5, 2018.

Gecina, living the city in a different way

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.6 billion euros at end-2017, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

