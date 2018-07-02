Regulatory News:

The Korian group (Paris:KORI) has just completed three new bolt-on acquisitions to increase its local presence in specialised geriatric care services.

In Italy, Korian strengthened its development in the Florence region by acquiring the San Giuseppe Hospital, located in Arrezo (Tuscany). This facility, which is a reference centre in Italy for orthopaedic treatments and locomotor disorders, consists of an acute care and rehabilitation platform, combining diagnosis, surgery and inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation. It receives nearly 32,500 patients per year, three-quarters of whom are outpatients. This acquisition, which will be complemented by the development of a long stay offer for people with diminishing autonomy, reinforces Korian's strong presence in the Florence region where the Group now has eight health and medico-social facilities specialising in geriatric care.

In Germany, the Group is accelerating its development in home care by acquiring a first intensive care network based in Munich and specialising in the care of heavily dependent persons. This offer is intended to be developed in other cities, particularly in regions where Korian is already well established, such as Bavaria.

Finally, in France, Korian is strengthening its development in the high-end segment by acquiring the Fontdivina residence, located in Beausoleil, just outside Monaco. This facility has 74 healthcare beds, including a protected unit of 16 beds, and six apartments in assisted living facilities. Located in an exceptional site facing the sea, and benefiting from a refined architecture and a very neat interior design, the Fontdivina residence completes Korian's high-end offer. It also strengthens the Group's local presence in the Alpes Maritimes region, where it has 11 nursing homes, an assisted living facility and a post-acute and rehabilitation facility (with a total of almost 1,000 beds).

These three transactions will add circa €35 million to the Group's revenue on a full-year basis.

"These three acquisitions are fully in line with our local development and specialised skill building strategy in the field of senior support and dependency services. Our aim is to be able to offer services adapted to different needs and levels of autonomy in the areas where we are already present," emphasises Sophie Boissard, CEO of the Korian group.

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, the expert in providing care and support services for seniors, with 740 facilities, operates Europe's largest network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted-living facilities, home care and hospital home care services. The Korian group has the capacity to accommodate around 75,000 beds in four countries (France, Germany, Belgium and Italy) and employs around 49,000 people. www.korian.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005822/en/

Contacts:

Korian

Investor relations contact

Nadine COULM, +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

VP Investor Relations and Financing

nadine.coulm@korian.com

or

CONTACT PRESSE

Marjorie CASTORIADIS, +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81

Head of Press Relations

marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr