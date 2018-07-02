Gateway Architects Signs Exclusive Partnership Agreement with Advantech (SAP Partner)

Opportunity Allows SAP Innovator to Expand Services to Israeli Market

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2018 / Gateway Architects announced today the signing of an exclusive partnership agreement with Advantech, a leading provider of SAP- and Oracle-based solutions headquartered in Israel, for representation to the Israeli market. The agreement would enable Advantech to offer Gateway's ground-breaking, SAP optimization solution, Meister, to its large customer base and further broaden Gateway's international presence.

"We're thrilled about this unique opportunity for Advantech to bring Meister and its disruptive SAP-enhancing capabilities to the Israeli market," said Shmulik Leshem, CEO of Advantech SAP division. "We've seen the compelling impact Meister has provided Fortune 200 users in the U.S. and our mission is to bring the same excellence, innovation, and remarkable productivity to our clients."

Meister is a ground-breaking, proprietary platform that unleashes the power of data in SAP, enabling transparency, accuracy, velocity, and agility on a real-time basis at a fraction of the time and cost. It unlocks SAP and information systems in an innovative and revolutionary manner so that data is visible, extensible, streamlined, controlled, secured, and efficiently accessible via any device, anywhere, at any time - without sacrificing security.

As part of the partnership agreement, Advantech invited Dr. Andre Rosenthal, Gateway's co-founder and chief technology officer, to be a keynote speaker at the upcoming Israeli SAP User Group (ISUG) symposium in July, where he will speak on "Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning at SAP with Meister." According to Leshem, "The response to Meister's presence at this annual symposium has been so strong that we expect to participate with them in as many as 10 C-level meetings with our clients and prospects over the 5-day period."

"This Advantech partnership is a tremendous opportunity for Gateway to take advantage of the exceptional benefits of being aligned with such an outstanding organization," said Yaron Meerfeld, Gateway co-founder and CEO. "They're known worldwide for their best-in-class reputation and extremely close relationships at the highest levels with leading Israeli companies, many of which are listed on the U.S. stock exchanges. We're excited to work with them."

This exclusive international partnership development deal continues Gateway's ambitious awareness-widening efforts to deal with the most significant systems integrators both in the U.S. and abroad.

About Gateway Architects

Gateway Architects are world-class experts in developing algorithms and compilers at SAP. Using research, machine learning models, and advanced compiler methodologies, they create disruptive solutions which enable any device and platform to seamlessly transact with SAP NetWeaver. Their flagship product, Meister, unlocks the power and potential of SAP, transforming the ability to turn information into real-time intelligence. They are headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Learn more at www.gameister.com.

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Yates

ThinkWell Consulting LLC

703.593.3184

lauren@thinkwellconsulting.com

SOURCE: Gateway Architects