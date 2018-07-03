Ethereum is showing some signs of life again, finally. The strong correction that started early May lasted some full 8 weeks. On the last day of June all cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, took off, and, today, there is another sign of strength. This is something we have not seen in 2 months, so it's an encouraging sign. But how long may it take until Ethereum really takes off again, and breaks out to start a new bull market? The answer to this question may be found on Ethereum's daily price chart. Below is the log chart, and it shows a very ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...