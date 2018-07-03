Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has completed, through one of its subsidiaries, the previously announced acquisition of GWA Group Limited's Door and Access Systems Business.

GWA's Door and Access Systems Business includes renowned Australian brands Gainsborough Hardware and API Locksmiths. Gainsborough is the market-leading residential door hardware brand in Australia, with a portfolio that includes the country's top entrance door lock. API Locksmiths is the commercial market leader for keying, installation and access control services across the country.

Allegion announced its intent to purchase GWA Group Limited's Door and Access Systems Business in May 2018. For more information, see the original press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements that relate to the acquisition's impact on the company's financial and operational performance, the acquisition's ability to drive growth and the integration of the acquisition. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current available information and its current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond the company's control as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on these factors and other risks that may affect the company's business are included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and in its other SEC filings. The company assumes no obligations to update these forward-looking statements.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2.4 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702006050/en/

Contacts:

Allegion plc

Media Contact:

Maria Pia Tamburri, 317-810-3399

Director, Public Affairs

Maria.Tamburri@allegion.com

or

Analyst Contact:

Mike Wagnes, 317-810-3494

Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Michael.Wagnes@allegion.com