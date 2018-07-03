(from left: Osamu Fujikawa, Senior Vice President, NEC; Dr. PG Madhavan, Chief Acceleration Officer (CXO), NEC X; Motoo Nishihara, Senior Vice President, NEC)



TOKYO, July 3, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation ( TSE: 6701) today announced that Dr. PG Madhavan has been appointed Chief Acceleration Officer (CXO) of NEC X, Inc., an NEC subsidiary based in Santa Clara, California, that capitalizes on the region's startup ecosystem to drive the development of new business. Dr. Madhavan is expected to split his time between Silicon Valley and Tokyo, leading the acceleration of startups that leverage breakthrough innovations from NEC's Central Research Laboratories worldwide.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujikawaMadhavanNishihara.jpg(from left: Osamu Fujikawa, Senior Vice President, NEC; Dr. PG Madhavan, Chief Acceleration Officer (CXO), NEC X; Motoo Nishihara, Senior Vice President, NEC)During the NEC X launch event on June 20, 2018 in Tokyo, Dr. Madhavan commented that, "Personally, I see NEC X as a 'crucible' where we add various elements, such as Lab IP, business acumen, accelerator and other key ingredients, to create an 'alloy' that is unique and strong - these are the NEC X startups that we aim to produce."After obtaining his Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from McMaster University, Canada, and Masters in Biomedical Engineering from IIT, Madras, Dr. Madhavan pursued original research in Random Field Theory and Computational Neuroscience as a professor at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and Waterloo University, Canada, among others. His next career in corporate technology saw him assume product leadership roles at Microsoft, Bell Labs, Rockwell Automation and lastly, GE Aviation. Later, PG founded and was CEO at 2 startups (and CTO at 2 others) leading all aspects of startup life.Recently, he has made major contributions to Data Science through the creation of "Systems Analytics," a blend of Systems Theory and Machine Learning (book by the same title published in 2016) that provides a pathway to formally incorporate "dynamics" into Machine Learning.Dr. Madhavan's academic, corporate technology and startup careers promise to shape his innovation and business creation leadership activities at NEC X."Dr. Madhavan has a distinguished record of blazing new paths in the IT field and helping to guide others towards the realization of their goals," said Osamu Fujikawa, Senior Vice President, NEC. "We are proud to have him leading the acceleration efforts of NEC X, excited about the potential of our startup projects, and look forward to cultivating their contributions to business and society."About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.