TOKYO, July 3, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that NEC Iberica, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Europe Ltd., and Murcia City, Spain, have signed an agreement to develop an "innovation center" in collaboration with the University of Murcia. Through this agreement, NEC will provide technology and knowledge in order to jointly develop Smart City solutions for multiple areas of the city.The innovation center and the solutions tested there will serve as a reference for the Smart Murcia project, which will collect and analyse city information in real time in order to make decisions for the public welfare, improve the city's daily operations, coordinate multiple city services, strengthen safety and improve the quality of life for residents.The Murcia City Council will promote the creation of applications using data analysed by the innovation center platform, helping to advance the provision of public services. Moreover, the innovation center will provide free access to its data in order to promote the generation of new proposals for the improvement of city infrastructure, such as public roads, transport, parks and gardens."Since the beginning of the Smart Murcia Smart City project, we have focused on the daily needs of Murcia and the formation of effective partnerships. NEC is an international leader in innovation whose specialized urban solutions will enable us to improve the development of Murcia and its digital transformation," said Jose Ballesta, Mayor of Murcia."With this agreement, we are excited to see Murcia join NEC's Smart City network, which includes communities across the United Kingdom, Japan, Portugal, Spain and more. The objective of this network is to share data that facilitates the implementation of Smart concepts, taking advantage of experience and knowhow," said Hironobu Kurosaki, President, NEC Europe Ltd.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_NECBallestaKurosaki.jpgJose Ballesta, Mayor of Murcia (pictured third from the left) and Hironobu Kurosaki, President of NEC Europe Ltd. (pictured fourth from the left)About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.