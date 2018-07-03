HONG KONG, July 3, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK:1883), is honored to announce the winning of two awards - "The Cloud Infrastructure Award" at the Asia Communication Awards (ACA) 2018 and "Best Managed Services Provider" at Telecom Asia Awards 2018, which applauds and recognizes the company for its dedication to deliver top-notch cloud infrastructure and best-in-class managed services to its customers.The ACA organized by Total Telecom is one of the top class telecom industry awards in Asia. It applauds companies and individuals responsible for the innovations, achievements and outstanding services that are helping to shape the future of telecom industry.Judges of ACA especially made a remark about CITIC Telecom CPC's SmartCLOUD, commending that "it is a comprehensive Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) cloud platform offering a portfolio of virtualized enterprise-class applications and tools, to empower any organization of any scale, with world-class functionality and agility at breakthrough cost-effectiveness and capability. CITIC Telecom CPC has enjoyed a positive market reception for SmartCLOUD,with strong take-up from customers across various business sectors."As one of the global ICT solutions providers and the winner of "The Cloud Infrastructure Award", CITIC Telecom CPC is dedicated to provide a reliable cloud infrastructure with integrated solutions and services for various modes of cloud environment.Mr. Jacky Kwok, Chief Commercial Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC said, "CITIC Telecom CPC is very proud to receive these awards, which marks an important milestone for our future journey. These awards belong not only to our 1,000 employees globally but also to our loyal customers. Serving customers internationally has deepened our knowledge and paved our way to develop even more exemplary managed services and cloud portfolios."Apart from the Asia Communication Awards, CITIC Telecom CPC also won the Telecom Asia Awards 2018, in the category "Best Managed Services Provider". One judge pointed out that "CITIC Telecom CPC has demonstrated exemplary performance in the managed services market by putting together a compelling end-to-end value proposition."CITIC Telecom CPC's full managed services strategy is developed under the company's corporate mission - "Innovation Never Stops." The strategy aims at accelerating its global business growth, including new global data center and cloud service center roll-outs, network coverage expansion, a series of value-added managed services partnership with global technology vendors, launching new cloud and security services, and development of next-generation technologies that capitalize on emerging ICT trends."These positive remarks are true testimonies to our ongoing dedication to maintaining our leading role as a trusted ICT solution partner." Mr Kwok added. Moving forward, one of the key developments is to extend the company's services coverage from Asia Pacific, North America and Western Europe to the Central Asia and Central and Eastern Europe including even more regions along the 'Digital Silk Road'. "We are confident that we will be able to help our customers to stay ahead in this digital transformation era with our excellent solutions and extensive service coverage," Mr. Kwok concluded. The company will continue its effort towards its motto "Innovation Never Stops", striving to continue providing innovative managed ICT solutions with excellent customer care. It will also strengthen its infrastructure to cope with customers' real-world business needs.About the awardsOrganized by Total Telecom, Asia Communication Awards 2018 has become the independent mark of excellence for telecoms in Asia and has fostered a platform to reward the innovation and outstanding achievement of the world's most exciting telecoms market.Marking its 21st anniversary, the Telecom Asia Awards is the region's longest-running and most prestigious industry award designed especially for the telecoms industry. With the theme of "Getting real with digital", this year's award aims to reward Asia's premiere service providers leading the industry towards new and innovative business models.For more information about CITIC Telecom CPC's awards and recognition, visit https://www.citictel-cpc.com/EN/HK/Pages/about-us-accreditationAbout CITIC Telecom CPCCITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serves multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon the company's flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE global unified cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on its superior quality commitment through a broad global footprint encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and America, with over 140 points of presence, 16+ Cloud service centers, ~30 data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers.At CITIC Telecom CPC, "Innovation Never Stops".For more information please visit www.citictel-cpc.comMedia Contact:Rowena Leung(+852) 2170 7536Email: rowena.leung@citictel-cpc.comSource: CITIC Telecom International CPC LimitedCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . 