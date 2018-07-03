Klövern AB (publ): Klövern divests a property in Partille for SEK 148 million

Klövern divests the property Lexby 11:236 in Partille for an underlying property value of SEK 148 million. The propertys lettable area amounts to 14,756 sq.m. and consists of Lindexs central warehouse and sales office. The rental value amounts to SEK 10 million and the economic occupancy rate amounts to 100 per cent.

Transfer of possession is planned to take place on 31 August 2018.

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70 458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se (mailto:rutger.arnhult@klovern.se)

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se (mailto:lars.norrby@klovern.se)

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se (http://www.klovern.se).

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se (mailto:info@klovern.se).

180703 Klövern divests a property in Partille for SEK 148 million (pdf)



