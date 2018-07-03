BC Platforms and Tieto Partner to Integrate Genomic and Clinical Data to Advance Precision Medicine

BASEL, Switzerland and BOSTON, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BC Platforms, a world leader in genomic data management and analytics, today announces that it has partnered with Tieto, one of the largest healthcare IT providers in Northern Europe, to advance precision medicine for Nordic healthcare providers. This new approach will transform clinical decision making by providing healthcare providers with a new platform for more accurate and faster diagnoses, and thereby contributing to even more personalised patient care.

As noted at the global Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2018 summit, precision medicine is entering mainstream clinical practice by facilitating better predictive care. This paradigm shift has been enabled by the scientific and technological advances in the field of genomics resulting in time and cost no longer constituting a barrier for precision medicine.

Tieto and BC Platforms have partnered to bring the benefits of genomics into predictive medicine. A new platform which combines genomics data and clinical data, provides a new means for improving the quality of the diagnostic process. Tieto and BC Platform will develop joint solutions and marketing leveraging BC platforms niche expertise in genomic data management with Tieto's strong position as a leading IT solution, integrator and service provider for the Nordic Health professionals.

"Genomic medicine is making a large impact to clinical care quality in the fields of oncology, pharmacology, rare and undiagnosed diseases, and infectious diseases. Together with BC Platforms, we can empower our Lifecare solutions for Lab Information Management Systems (LIMS) and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) offerings to ensure that genomics data together with clinical data will be used to more accurately guide individual diagnoses and treatments, but also provide support of preventive and predictive medical decision making, says Inge Andersson, Head of Product Portfolio and Offerings at Healthcare, Welfare and Education Nordic at Tieto."

"Major Nordic Hospitals are very much at the forefront of deploying solutions to personalize their patients' healthcare. The ability to process raw genome data in one platform to deliver actionable patient reports is a major advancement. Tieto is the largest healthcare specific system integrator in North Europe with a long history in healthcare, which makes them a great partner for us," commented Brett Villagrand, Head of Marketing at BC Platforms. "BC Platforms wants to "democratize" the use of genomic data in both healthcare and Life Sciences. Partnerships like the one with Tieto will deliver on the promise of precision medicine."

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, research and development in Helsinki, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, and Vancouver. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms.

About Tieto

Tieto aims to capture the significant opportunities of the data-driven world and turn them into lifelong value for people, business and society. We aim to be customers' first choice for business renewal by combining our software and services capabilities with a strong drive for co-innovation and ecosystems. www.tieto.com

Follow us on Twitter: @TietoCorp / LinkedIn

For additional information, please contact:

Inge Andersson, Head of Product Portfolio and Offerings, Healthcare, Welfare and Education Nordic, Tieto, e-mail: inge.andersson@tieto.com

Brett Villagrand, Head of Marketing, BC Platforms AG, e-mail: brett.villagrand@bcplatforms.com

Katja Stout, Scius Communications, email: katja@sciuscommunications.com