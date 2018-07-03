Intertrust Group: Intertrust announces appointment of Hans Turkesteen as CFO

Amsterdam - 3 July 2018 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of expert administrative services, today announces that Hans Turkesteen will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective 1 August 2018. The Supervisory Board will nominate Hans Turkesteen for appointment by the general meeting of shareholders as a member of the Management Board.

Hans Turkesteen (Dutch, 54) has been serving as Intertrust's interim CFO since November 2017. He is a registered accountant and senior finance professional with over 25 years' experience in the professional services industry at Andersen and later Deloitte, including as Managing Partner of their Financial Advisory Services division. More recently he served as CFO and member of the Management Board at private equity-owned Stork (2008-2012) and Euronext listed Royal Imtech NV (2013-2015).

Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust, commented: "I am delighted to confirm Hans as our CFO and I am looking forward to having him join our Management Board.I have enjoyed working with Hans during his time as interim CFO, a period within which he quickly established himself as a critical member of our Executive Committee. We are proud to have such an experienced CFO on board and this is a key addition to Intertrust's leadership. His broad international experience and deep understanding of the professional services sector make him very well qualified to serve as CFO of Intertrust. As we continue to invest in technology programmes, Hans will continue to work on Intertrust's ambition for future growth and continued market leadership."

Hans Turkesteen added: "I am excited about this appointment. During the past months I have been impressed by the quality of Intertrust's people and client list as well as the highly interesting dynamics in our global market. I look forward to further strengthening Intertrust's footprint and performance in the years to come."

Hans Turkesteen will be nominated for appointment to Intertrust's Management Board at an Extraordinary General Meeting expected to be held later this year.





About Intertrust

Intertrust is a global leader in providing expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment. The Company has more than 2,500 employees across 40 offices and 29 jurisdictions in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key financial markets, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey and the Americas. Intertrust delivers high-quality, tailored corporate, fund, capital market and private wealth services to its clients, with a view to building long-term relationships. The Company works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multinational corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

For more information on Intertrust visit www.intertrustgroup.com (http://www.intertrustgroup.com/)



