Schneider Electric Appoints Marc Garner as Vice President for its UK IT Division

• Experienced professional with proven track record of managing growth takes charge of UK IT Division for Global Leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today announced the appointment of Marc Garner as Vice President of its IT Division for the UK. Marc is a 13-year veteran of Schneider Electric having joined the company after graduating from the University of Sunderland with an Honours Degree in Business Administration.

In his new role Marc will be tasked with continuing the successes of Schneider Electric's IT Division, which provides integrated power, cooling and software solutions for data centres, server rooms and Edge Computing installations throughout the UK. Schneider Electric is an established leader in data centre physical infrastructure and management software, with an established reputation for innovation including its IoT-enabled, EcoStruxure for Data Centers architecture.

"With major shifts in technology affecting the whole of industry and increasing dependency upon data centres, it's an exciting time to be joining the IT Division," said Marc Garner. "Realising the promise of trends such as Cloud, Edge computing and the Internet of Things has major ramifications for the industry, and is driving change in data centre architecture from large hyperscale facilities to smaller, micro data centres at the edge of networks. Each presents unique challenges and opportunities, I'm looking forward to building momentum as Schneider Electric continues to drive innovation and success from the plant room to the white space."

Since joining Schneider Electric, Marc has enjoyed a successful career in sales and marketing roles. He achieved double digit year-on-year growth in his first position as a regional sales engineer after completing the company's graduate training programme. Subsequently, he has gone to repeat that level of performance to build a strong track record as National Sales Manager for the company's Cable Management product line, and as National Sales Director for the Specification and Infrastructure Business - where he managed a team of 16 running the business pipeline.

Schneider Electric is the undisputed leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems, providing integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software in Homes, Buildings, Data Centres, Infrastructure and IoT Industries.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

