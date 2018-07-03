Tradefeedr Partners with CMC Markets to Deploy Machine Learning for Trading Analytics

LONDON, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tradefeedr, a data science platform built for financial markets has partnered with CMC Markets, a leader in online trading, to deploy cloud based machine learning to improve trading analytics and intelligence around liquidity management. The additional capabilities provide for:

Data integration: the ingestion, cleansing and store of massive amounts of market and transactional data. Data exploration: high performance computing infrastructure for inspecting, intersecting and querying massive data sets. Data visualisation tools and APIs for extracting the results of analysis for further analysis. Machine learning: powerful analytical tools for data driven decision making. Transparent models, pre-built frameworks and feature engineering to solve complex problems.

"We work with our clients to solve complex problems and derive competitive advantages from understanding and using their data," says Balraj Bassi, Co-founder at Tradefeedr.

"Applying machine learning to trading analytics gives us the insights we need to improve our liquidity and better manage our liquidity provider relationships," says Greg Niebank, Group Head of Product at CMC Markets. "Partnering with Tradefeedr allows us to bring these capabilities to bear effectively."

About CMC Markets

CMC Group was established in 1989 and is a leading global provider of online retail financial services complete with a comprehensive institutional offering. We enable clients to trade a broad range of financial instruments through our award-winning Next Generation trading platform, supported by sophisticated charting, competitive pricing and automated execution. For more information, visit www.cmcmarkets.com

About Tradefeedr

At Tradefeedr our goal is to extract insights and information from vast quantities of market and transactional data. Our cloud-based platform empowers our clients to take on challenging projects and we provide the human resources needed to complete them. We build data science capabilities for our clients that scale. For more information, visit www.tradefeedr.com