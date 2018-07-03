Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2018) - Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (the "Company" or "Leviathan") announces it has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares of Pulse Rx Inc., also carrying on business under the business name Pulse Rx LTC Pharmacy ("Pulse Rx" or the "Transaction"), a boutique-style pharmacy providing specialized services to nursing and retirement homes.

Based in Woodbridge, Ontario, Pulse Rx has been operating exclusively since 2005 as a long-term care pharmacy focused in the province of Ontario - primarily the Ottawa Valley, the Greater Toronto Area, the Niagara region, London, and Orillia.

Pulse Rx operates under a pre-1954 charter and therefore enjoys the benefit of not being required to have the majority of its shares owned by pharmacists - a significant advantage for scaling the business and launching new locations.

Under Leviathan's stewardship, Pulse Rx will continue to provide its traditional, core pharmacy services to institutional clients. At the same time, it has applied for a Dealer's License under the Narcotic Control Regulations in order to expand into the cannabis sphere. This license will enable Pulse Rx to both conduct scientific research into cannabis therapies for its customers, and to produce, import, export and transport cannabis products domestically and internationally.

The acquisition of Pulse Rx reflects a key component of Leviathan's long-term business strategy. A licensed, well-placed pharmacy service with the potential for "physical bricks and mortar stores" allows Leviathan to further enhance its aspirations in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors within Canada and abroad. The acquisition of Pulse Rx represents an important building block in this pursuit.

Martin J. Doane, CEO of Leviathan comments, "Pulse Rx will form an integral part of Leviathan's proprietary, global product development and distribution platform. We will leverage the Pulse Rx expertise in building and maintaining institutional sales channels into the cannabis segment, while exploiting its rare pre-1954 Charter to aggressively open retail outlets to serve medical and recreational cannabis consumers in Canada. The Pulse Rx acquisition will help Leviathan realize its strategic objective to control its own destiny, furnishing us with the ability to have meaningful, face- to-face interaction with consumers and business customers, which ultimately will help drive loyalty for Leviathan branded products."

"I am tremendously excited to join the Leviathan family" stated Martin S. Kusmirek, CEO of Pulse Rx. "This represents an outstanding channel opportunity to develop cannabis therapy products directed at the aging population."

Leviathan is also pleased to announce that Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc., is currently engaged in an extensive rebranding program for Pulse Rx to reflect its new direction and entry into the cannabis sector. Jekyll+Hyde is a cannabis focused, marketing services agency and the Company's wholly- owned operating subsidiary.

Key Terms Of The Acquisition

The total Transaction value is $5,500,010. The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including the discharge on closing of all registered security interests and also subject to the waiver of a right of first refusal with respect to the shares of Pulse Rx. Pulse Rx has generated income from sales of $2,485,000 for the past fiscal year and $2,252,537 for the 2016 fiscal year. Gross profit averaged $1,200,000 for fiscal years 2017 and 2016. The Transaction will add significantly to the EBITDA of Leviathan.

About Leviathan Cannabis

Leviathan plans on executing a series of strategic acquisitions that extend across all vertical markets in Canada and internationally, to support the Company's proprietary brand strategy. This global reach positions the Company to be a leading multi-jurisdictional medical and recreational cannabis enterprise - one that brings together the best cannabis products, brands and expertise from Canada and around the world. In addition to the acquisition of Pulse Rx, the Leviathan portfolio currently comprises Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc., a marketing services agency specializing in the cannabis sector, and Woodstock Biomed Inc., a late-stage applicant under the ACMPR, which is in the process of retrofitting a substantial greenhouse production facility in Pelham, Ontario.

