GMO Internet, Inc.: GMO Internet Launches Mining Machine GMO miner B3 With a Maximum Hash Power of 33 TH/s: Customers can maximize hash power and power consumption in their environment

TOKYO, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMO Internet Group (https://www.gmo.jp/en/) released the self-developed high-performance cryptocurrency mining computer (mining machine) GMO miner B3 today (Monday, July 2, 2018).

The major characteristics of GMO miner B3 are that it has the maximum hash power of 33 TH/s as well as can adjust the hash power optimally up to 33TH/s depending on the mining environment and global hash rate. The sales price of July is 1,999 dollars and it is to be shipped in November.

[About Mining Machine GMO miner B3] (URL: https://gmominer.z.com/ (https://gmominer.z.com/))

1: The maximum hash power is 33TH/s

The maximum hash power of one unit of GMO miner B3 is 33TH/s, which is much better than our existing products.

2: The initial sales price is 1,999 US dollars

The sales price of July 2018 is 1,999 US dollars as with GMO miner B2. GMO miner B2 was released on June 6, 2018, and sold out. For its customers, we shall upgrade it to GMO miner B3 for free if requested.

3: Newly implemented a function to set the optimal hash power and power consumption depending on the environment

This function has "automatic mode" and "manual mode" and automatically adjusts the hash power optimally up to 33TH/s in accordance with the electricity cost, which varies depending on the mining environment, and changes in the indicators such as the global hash rate in the automatic mode. This enables to improve the efficiency of mining.

4: The world's first cutting-edge mining ASIC of 7nm process "GMO 72b" is used

GMO miner B3 used the mining ASIC of the 7nm process GMO72b, which was self-developed and mass-produced first in the world, as with GMO miner B2.

5: Abundant additional services including daisy chain connection of up to 32 units

It adheres to all of the additional services implemented in GMO miner B2 such as daisy chain connection of up to 32 units, an online update of software, and online monitoring of the operation status.

