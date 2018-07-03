Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-07-03 14:54 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 03, 2018 AUGA group, AB shares (ISIN code LT0000127466) public offering auction is launched. The Retail offering is directed to all investors in Lithuania. The public offering auction closing date is July 20, 2018. The offered amount of shares - up to 40 000 000 newly-issued shares and up to 20 000 000 existing ordinary registered shares. The price of one Share is 0.50 EUR for retail investors and a price range of 0.45 - 0.50 EUR for institutional investors. Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system). Order book: AUGSPO. Settlement date July 26, 2018. All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the Auction by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Please see attached the Rules of AUGA Group, AB subscription process. AUGA group, AB prospectus is available here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684861