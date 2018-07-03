sprite-preloader
WKN: A2AD7B ISIN: BMG3682E1921 
03.07.2018
Frontline Ltd.

Frontline Ltd.: FRO - 2018 Annual General Meeting

Frontline Ltd (the "Company") advises that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 21, 2018. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 23, 2018. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda

July 3, 2018

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


