MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 30.06.2018 03-Jul-2018 / 17:48 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar July 03, 2018 Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 30.06.2018 Krasnodar, Russia (July 03, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 30.06.2018. Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" has published the list of affiliated persons as of 30.06.2018. The list can be found on the Company's website http://ir.magnit.com/ [1] and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 [2] For further information, please contact: Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,625 stores (12,283 convenience, 242 hypermarkets, 210 Magnit Family stores and 3,890 drogerie stores) in 2,764 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5716 EQS News ID: 701321 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3af72a4c409732758860c7c70e0d24e&application_id=701321&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=28723a3e5d0a277c920c31f873011bf0&application_id=701321&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

July 03, 2018 10:48 ET (14:48 GMT)