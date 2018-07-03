REC Silicon ASA - Mandatory Notification of Trade

Tore Torvund, President and CEO of REC Silicon ASA ("the Company") has on July 2, 2018 bought 300,000 shares in the Company at NOK 0.7015 per share.



Mr. Torvund is a primary insider of REC Silicon.



After the transaction, Mr. Torvund has a total holding of 1,631,486 shares in REC Silicon ASA.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

