SD Green Energy of Tokyo, Japan are pleased to announce the acquisition of the wind turbine product range from Kingspan. SD Green Energy have established a new division called SD Wind Energy Ltd and will expand its team immediately with the addition of the staff and manufacturing capabilities of the site in Stewarton, Scotland. This will also be supported by an existing international sales team based in Asia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005465/en/

Toshiro Urushitani CEO of SD Group with Richard Caldow formerly Kingspan Wind and now Managing Director of the newly formed SD Wind Energy Ltd. (Photo: Business Wire)

SD Wind Energy will take on existing customers which includes an installed fleet of over 5'000 wind turbines globally and will continue to provide uninterrupted warranty and field support to the entire global fleet.

"SD Green has a major presence in the Japanese and Asian markets for renewable energy and we see huge potential for wind turbines in these markets. We also look forward to growing our presence in the oil gas, off grid, domestic, agricultural and microgrid sectors. This is a great business opportunity with a solid management team and we see huge growth potential" said SD Green Energy CEO Toshiro Urushitani.

Kingspan will continue to market the wind turbine range within their energy portfolio, and will work with SD Wind Energy over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition for all stakeholders.

About SD Group

The SD Group is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The initial member of the SD Group was System Diary, a manufacturer and seller of business organizer products, trading since 1969. Since then the SD Group has expanded to include automotive, aircraft and renewable energy businesses. SD Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of the SD Group has developed a network of installers, maintenance and service personnel throughout Japan to deliver products and services in the rapidly evolving wind energy sector.

About Kingspan

Kingspan Environmental is the UK's leading manufacturer of environmental solutions specialising in renewable energy, water management and environmental management.

The division's comprehensive product portfolio includes food waste management systems, rainwater harvesting, solar thermal packages, off-mains wastewater and stormwater solutions, oil tanks, telemetry and monitoring and hot water storage solutions for both domestic and commercial markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005465/en/

Contacts:

Press Media Enquiries:

SD Wind Energy

Gavin Kerr - Product Manager

T: +44 (0) 1560 486570 +44 (0) 7826 892521

E: gavin.kerr@sd-windenergy.com

gavin.kerr@kingspan.com