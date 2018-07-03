Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has set up a €100m sustainable improvement loan with Crédit Agricole Corporate Investment Bank (CACIB), with a maturity of 7.5 years (January 2026) and financial conditions that will notably be indexed against the Group's corporate social responsibility (CSR) performance.

This performance will be measured with three criteria checked each year:

Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) rating, based on the Group maintaining its position as a sector leader

rating, based on the Group maintaining its position as a sector leader Energy transition and carbon footprint , based on the achievement of targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolio in line with its latest "2020 Targets" plan

, based on the achievement of targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolio in line with its latest "2020 Targets" plan Workplace wellness and occupant productivity, based on the achievement of scoring targets for the Group's portfolio from the "2020 Targets" plan

With this new sustainability performance-linked loan, the second put in place by the Group, Gecina is once again demonstrating its dynamic CSR policy by linking its objectives for societal and environmental improvements with its financial goals.

Gecina has a GRESB score of 93/100, the fourth highest rating for an office real estate company worldwide (panel of 174 companies) and the highest in Europe.

