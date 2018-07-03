Schulte Roth Zabel (SRZ) is hosting its annual London Investment Management Hot Topics seminar today. Panel discussions will cover the current state of market practice and the outlook for private investment funds. Specific topics include Regulatory Outlook, Co-Investment Vehicles, Marketing, and Political Risks as well as Cryptocurrency, Managing ERISA Funds and US Tax Considerations. The event is by invitation only.

The seminar features SRZ lawyers David Cohen, Brian Daly, Josh Dambacher, Marc Elovitz, David Griffel, Nick Fagge,Christopher Hilditch, Anna Maleva-Otto, Jim McNally,David Nissenbaum, Cathy Weist and Lee Smith. These leading practitioners represent a broad range of practice areas, including ERISA, investment management, regulatory and compliance and tax.

Mr. Dambacher commented, "We are delighted to present this programme, which is tailored to address the key issues for fund managers in the UK." Mr. Hilditch noted, "At today's seminar, we will discuss notable investment opportunities, as well as the related risks and regulatory considerations for asset managers." Mr. Dambacher and Mr. Hilditch serve as co-heads of SRZ's London office.

"We are pleased to host our London Investment Management Hot Topics seminar. This annual event provides a platform for exploring issues critical to the funds and managers shaping the asset management industry," commented Alan S. Waldenberg, chair of SRZ's Executive Committee.

A pioneer in the private investment funds industry, SRZ was named "The Leading Global Law Firm" at The Hedge Fund Journal Awards 2018. SRZ is the only firm with first-tier rankings for its hedge fund practice in the United Kingdom and the United States across all of the major ranking publications, including Chambers UK, Chambers Europe, Chambers USA, Chambers Global, The Legal 500 UK and The Legal 500 US

In addition, SRZ provides clients with key resources on timely topics. The firm sponsored AIMA's MiFID2 - A Guide for Investment Managers and partnered with Activist Insight to publish The Activist Investing Annual Review 2018

