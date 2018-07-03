Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2018) - Alex Klenman, President & CEO of Nexus Gold Corp. (TSXV: NXS), touches on the company's three gold properties in Burkina Faso, West Africa.





Nexus Gold Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of July 9 - July 22, 2018, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Nexus Gold is a Vancouver-based gold exploration and development company operating primarily in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company is currently concentrating its efforts on establishing a compliant resource at one or more of it's three current projects. The 38-square km Bouboulou project comprises no less than five established gold zones contained within three separate 5km gold trends. The adjacent 250-square km Rakounga gold concession extends the Bouboulou gold trends and currently contains three drill tested zones of mineralization. The Niangouela gold concession is a 178-square km project featuring high-grade gold occurring in and around a primary quartz vein and associated shear zone approximately one km in length.

