Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2018) - Cliff Grandison, President of Alaska Hydro Corp. (TSXV: AKH) (the Company), announced that the Company has entered into a confidentiality agreement with an international electrical investment advisor and consulting firm. The business purpose of the Confidentiality Agreement is to enter into discussions related to proposed financing, investment acquisition and/or financial advisory mandate for the Company's 75MW More Creek hydroelectric project.

The More Creek Project is located in northwest BC and is proposed to consist of a concrete arch dam and 75MW hydroelectric generator plant. The project is located within 11 km of BC Hydro's Bob Quinn Substation and Northwest Transmission Line. The Company has completed a prefeasibility study and is advancing the project through the CEAA and BC Environmental Assessment process. Details are available on the Company website, www.AlaskaHydro.com.

