British American Tobacco Selects LinkedIn to Offer Innovative Online Learning Platform From Lynda.com

LONDON, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

British American Tobacco announced today a collaboration with Lynda.com, a company acquired by LinkedIn, to deliver an online learning platform that will help to transform the way its 55,000 employees are able to learn and develop their careers.

Lynda.com is now part of LinkedIn Learning and helps anyone learn business, technology and creative skills to achieve personal and professional goals. The platform which offers thousands of online courses, allows users to develop their own individual learning 'playlists' and also recommends new courses that may be of interest based on previous searches and learning.

Ahead of the launch, BAT has created a number of carefully curated courses and videos with new global playlists launching in due course. The courses and playlists are also accessible via all mobile devices - empowering BAT's employees to learn anytime, anywhere - both in and out of the office.

Giovanni Giordano, Group HR Director at British American Tobacco said: "We are transforming our industry, our business and the way we learn and develop our careers. In a world that is constantly changing, we want to seek new experiences, ideas, and knowledge.

"We wanted to make sure that everyone at BAT has access to a contemporary tool that more closely mimics the digital experience they're used to in their personal lives - helping them to take control of their learning and their careers. The beauty of Lynda.com is that it gives people the ability to fit learning into their busy lives - offering us all a chance to learn and grow anytime, anywhere."

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco (BAT) is one of the world's leading, multi-category consumer goods companies, that provides tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world. It employs over 55,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories in 42. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and an increasing range of potentially reduced-risk products, comprising vapour and tobacco heating products, as well as oral tobacco and nicotine products such as moist snuff and snus.

In 2017 the Group generated reported revenue of £20 billion and profit from operations of £6.5 billion. In July 2017, British American Tobacco p.l.c. acquired the remaining 57.8% of Reynolds American Inc. that BAT did not already own, creating a stronger, global tobacco and nicotine company.