In accordance with the received listing application, Nasdaq Riga has initiated the procedure for the review of application for Frigate, AS share trading on the Alternative market First North. Nasdaq Riga resolutions made during the procedure will be published separately as soon as made. Frigate, AS Company Description in English attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684946