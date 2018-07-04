Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2018) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") announces that due to interest from investors, and subject to TSX-V Exchange approval, it is increasing the equity portion of prior announced non-brokered private placement from up to 1,500,000 Units at $0.10 per Unit to 3,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $300,000.

The amended C$300,000 private placement will consist of 3,000,000 Units at ten ($0.10) per Unit. Each C$0.10 Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one half (1/2) of one transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 cents, exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in the non-brokered financing is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not accredited investors, under the "existing shareholder" exemption of National Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in participating jurisdictions.

The funds raised will be used for equipment acquisition and working capital purposes to operate the Bayhorse Silver Mine, as well as general and administrative costs.

Finder fees may be payable on a portion of the financing not taken down by insiders according to the policies of the TSX-V.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

604-684-3394

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

