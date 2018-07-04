REC Silicon ASA - Mandatory Notification of Trade

Cerebrum Invest, a wholly owned company by Ragnhild Wiborg, has on July 4, 2018 bought 55,000 shares in REC Silicon ASA ("the Company") at NOK 0.802 per share.



Ragnhild Wiborg is board member and primary insider in REC Silicon ASA.



After the transaction, Ragnhild Wiborg controls a total of 65,000 shares in th Company.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: REC Silicon ASA via Globenewswire

