WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 Ticker-Symbol: R3Q 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
04.07.2018 | 17:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

REC Silicon ASA - Mandatory Notification of Trade

Cerebrum Invest, a wholly owned company by Ragnhild Wiborg, has on July 4, 2018 bought 55,000 shares in REC Silicon ASA ("the Company") at NOK 0.802 per share.

Ragnhild Wiborg is board member and primary insider in REC Silicon ASA.

After the transaction, Ragnhild Wiborg controls a total of 65,000 shares in th Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Source: REC Silicon ASA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)