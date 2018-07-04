DGAP-Ad-hoc: TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited / Key word(s): Final Results TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited announces FY 2017 financial results 04-Jul-2018 / 15:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited announces FY 2017 Financial Results* *Kyiv, 04 July 2018* - TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited (ISIN: US87260H1041) ("TMM" or the "Company") announces publication of its consolidated financial statements as at 31st December 2017 and for the year then ended. The financial statements were prepared in accordance with IFRS and audited by KPMG Limited. The *revenue *decreased to *USD 16.3 million* from USD 32.9 million in the previous year. The *loss *for the year amounted to *USD 6.1 million* compared to the profit of USD 1.5 million in FY 2016. *Key Financial Highlights*: _USD thousands_ _FY 2017_ _FY 2016_ Revenue 16,343 32,980 Gross profit 1,612 8,973 Operating profit / (loss) -402 6,606 Profit / (loss) before tax -7,482 1,787 Profit / (loss) for the period -6,104 1,499 Total assets 93,454 102,058 Net debt* 49,204 48,100 The audited consolidated financial statements as at 31st December 2017 are published at the Company's website: www.tmm.ua/en/investors [1] _*- Net Debt is calculated as total interest bearing loans and borrowings less cash and cash equivalents_ *About TMM*: TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited carries out its main activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, "T.M.M."-Ltd., Ukraine. "T.M.M."-Ltd. is a leading Ukrainian real estate development and construction company delivering residential, office and commercial real estate projects in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other regions. During its history, the company has completed over 30 projects totalling to around 750 thousand sq m. For further questions, please contact: *Galyna Posypailo * Investor Relations Manager galyna.posypailo@tmm.ua Tel: +380 044 593 07 24 *Larysa Chyvurina* Chief Financial Officer larisa.chyvurina@tmm.ua Tel: +380 044 593 07 11 04-Jul-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 701637 04-Jul-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=77ae0cad0b264dccd382bb2a8d1b0e4b&application_id=701637&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2018 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)