Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI) will release its 2018 2nd quarter revenue figures on July 25 after close of trading, instead of July 24 as initially scheduled.

The full calendar of Group's forthcoming financial releases is available in the Finance section of the corporate website: www.korian.com

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, the expert in providing care and support services for seniors, with 740 facilities, operates Europe's largest network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted-living facilities, home care and hospital home care services. The Korian group has the capacity to accommodate around 75,000 beds in four countries (France, Germany, Belgium and Italy) and employs around 49,000 people. www.korian.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180704005265/en/

Contacts:

KORIAN

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Nadine COULM

VP Investor Relations and Financing

nadine.coulm@korian.com

T +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55