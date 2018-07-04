The "Ireland Data Centre Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report covering Ireland provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.

Key Topics Covered

Summary Box Irish Data Centre Summary Data Centre 3rd party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Irish Key Irish Data Centre Provider Profiles Irish Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2018 to 2022) Irish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2018 to 2022) Irish Data Centre power costs Irish Data Centre Business Models Irish Data Centre Clusters Irish Data Centre Pricing in forecast rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2018 to 2022) The Key Trends in the Irish Data Centre Market Data Centre Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tn3pzh/ireland_data?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180704005365/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Data Centers