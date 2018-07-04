Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2018) - ChroMedX Corp., (CSE: CHX) (OTCQB: CHXIF) (FSE: EIY2) (the "Company"), developer of the HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer Platform, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting held on June 29, 2018. All matters presented to the shareholders were approved including the change of the Company's name to Relay Medical Corp.

In accordance with the Company's expansion into an integrated Medtech accelerator/incubator, as described in its press release of June 19, 2018, the Company has changed its name from "ChroMedX Corp." to Relay Medical Corp."

It is anticipated that the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under its new name, new ticker symbol "RELA" and CUSIP number 75943L105 (ISIN: CA75943L1058) on or about July 9, 2018.

ChroMedX Corp. is a medical technology company focused on the development of novel, handheld medical devices for diagnostic testing.

HemoPalm, the Company's lead product, is the only handheld blood analysis system which combines Blood Gases & Electrolytes with full CO-oximetry. It has a single-use cartridge/handheld reader format, providing the simplest, most rapid and accurate testing process for use in management of critical care patients. Current blood gas systems require purchase of a second device to carry out CO-oximetry measurements. ChroMedX Corp. technologies are protected by the Company's issued and pending patents, covering blood/plasma/serum collection and processing and analysis.

