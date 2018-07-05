Tikkurila Oyj: Invitation: Tikkurila's Half Year Report for January-June 2018

Tikkurila Oyj

Press Release

July 5, 2018 at 09:00 a.m. (CET+1)

Invitation: Tikkurila's Half Year Report for January-June 2018

Tikkurila Oyj will publish the Half Year Report for January-June 2018 on Friday, August 3, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Tikkurila will hold a press conference regarding the Half Year Report for January-June 2018 for the media and analysts on Friday, August 3, 2018, starting at 12:00 noon Finnish time at hotel Kämp's Akseli Gallen-Kallela cabinet (address: Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki). The conference will be held in Finnish. Attendees will be served lunch at the conference premises starting at 11:30 a.m. The Half Year Report will be presented by Elisa Markula, CEO, and Jukka Havia, CFO.

A live webcast, conducted in English, will be organized on August 3, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. The live webcast will be available at www.tikkurilagroup.com (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com). The participants can also join a telephone conference that will be arranged in conjunction with the live webcast. The telephone conference details are set out below:

+358 (0)9 7479 0361 (Finnish callers)

+44 (0)330 336 9105 (UK callers)

+1 929-477-0448 (US callers)

Participant code: 8165234

An on-demand version of the webcast will be available at www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors) later during the same day.

Half Year Report and related presentation material will be available before the press conference at www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors).

By dial in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected. Conference call will be recorded. The recording will be published later on the webpage.

For further information, please contact:

Minna Avellan, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, mobile +358 40 533 7932, minna.avellan@tikkurila.com (mailto:minna.avellan@tikkurila.com)

Sustainable Nordicness

Tikkurila is a leading Nordic paint company with expertise that spans decades. We develop premium products and services that provide our customers with quality that will stand the test of time and weather. We operate in around ten countries and our 3,000 dedicated professionals share the joy of building a vivid future through surfaces that make a difference. In 2017, our revenue totaled EUR 582 million. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Nordic quality from start to finish since 1862.

www.tikkurilagroup.com (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com)

