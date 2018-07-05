Increasing efficiency and reliability of the results acquired by artificial intelligence methods for automotive applications use is one of the main research challenge of the OpenLab

A dozen topics will be covered over a 4 years period

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) and Inria today announced the creation of an OpenLab dedicated to artificial intelligence. The studied areas will include autonomous and intelligent vehicles, mobility services, manufacturing, design development tools, the design itslelf and digital marketing as well as quality and finance.

"Artificial intelligence will quickly become an efficiency factor for the group. The OpenLab will work on artificial intelligence algorithms enabling autonomous vehicles to drive in complex environments for example. It will also work on predictive maintenance, powertrain design optimisation and the modelling of complex systems such as cities, to offer mobility services adapted to people's needs" said Carla Gohin, Groupe PSA's Vice President for Research and Advanced Engineering.

Isabelle Ryl, Inria Managing Director, Inria Transfer and Industrial Partnerships "The digital transformation of the automotive sector lead to the emergence of a lot of research topics, especially in artificial intelligence. Inria's project teams will participate in this OpenLab bringing their high-level algorithmic expertise as part of a fruitful dialogue with Groupe PSA's experts on all the identified topics.

This OpenLab ensures the synergy of PRAIRIE Institute1. The results of the fundamental research led by the Institute will stimulate research into topics that are applicable to the automotive industry.

The AI OpenLab adds to a global network of 18 existing facilities for Groupe PSA, with 12 in France, four in China, one in Brazil and one in Morocco. As research facilities, OpenLabs pool together teams and experimental resources from Groupe PSA and its partner laboratories, in line with Groupe PSA's Open Innovation policy and its StelLab2 network, created in 2010 to encourage scientific discussion.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot,Citroën,DS,Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA @GroupePSA_EN

About Inria

Inria, the French National Institute for computer science and applied mathematics, promotes "scientific excellence for technology transfer and society". Graduates from the world's top universities, Inria's 2,400 employees rise to the challenges of digital sciences. With its open, agile model, Inria is able to explore original approaches with its partners in industry and academia and provide an efficient response to the multidisciplinary and application challenges of the digital transformation. Inria is the source of many innovations that add value and create jobs.

More information on inria.fr / @Inria

1 PRAIRIE: PaRis Artificial Intelligence Research InstitutE Institute of excellence in artificial intelligence brings together a dozen players including Groupe PSA and Inria.

2 StelLab: Science Technologies Exploratory Lean Laboratory

