NMS Properties, Inc.: Neil Shekhter of NMS Properties - The Benefits of Online Tours for Rental Properties

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2018 / These days, as a landlord in a market as competitive as Los Angeles, simply putting up a "for rent" sign on your building will usually yield inefficient results. Within the last few decades, online advertising platforms such as Apartments.com, Zillow.com, and even freebie site Craigslist.com have aided landlords looking to lease out a unit with considerable amounts of traffic, surpassing the older marketing method of print.

As time goes by, however, and new forms of technology are introduced, it may be hard for landlords to determine what other resources they need to add to their "marketing arsenal" in order to remain competitive or even ahead of the curve. When everyone else is also advertising online and on many of the same websites, what can be done in order to increase the amount of traffic yielded? The answer, for NMS at least, is interactive video and/or virtual tours of their Los Angeles apartments.

Adding interactive video and/or virtual tours to your online advertising or response emails can deliver a higher retention rate from viewers.

In today's real estate market, there doesn't seem to be much specific data regarding the effectiveness of utilizing interactive video when leasing rental properties. This is in part due to landlords not taking advantage of the opportunity to include video tours in their property listings. Within the past few years, however, NMS has seen impressive results in not only attracting more traffic by adding video tours to their websites and online ads but in attracting traffic that translates into an application and later, a signed lease agreement.

NMS utilizes the Matterport 3D Media System for interactive tours for their Santa Monica apartments and Los Angeles apartments. The Matterport media platform allows for users to capture 3D models of real estate property. Once the footage is captured users can edit and share the spaces publicly to be viewed by potential renters. Using their "mouse", the user can look up, down, around and actually "walk through" the model. There is even an option for a user with a virtual headset to have an even more realistic "walk through" the apartment home.

When utilizing this system, the package includes:

A professional 3D camera to assist you with capturing your property space in 3D.

An online portal where you can view and manage your 3D tours.

A cloud to safely store and host your 3D tours.

The Matterport 3D media player that is used within your browser.

Creating and adding online, interactive tours attract not only applicants who do not live in the area and thus, cannot just stop in to view your property. NMS has found that it also aids in bringing applicants in who live locally. The most common reason? Because today's renters are busier than ever and many seem to prefer to visit in person only after virtually "walking through" the unit for rent and being sure that it matches the photos being advertised as well.

When it comes to upscale living in Santa Monica apartments, NMS 1539 continually provides residents with the best overall experience by industry leading property managers and a continued commitment to modern luxury.

NMS has offered quality rentals in the Los Angeles area for nearly three decades. Since 1988, NMS has developed and managed a large portfolio of premier apartment buildings and commercial properties in Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, Brentwood and the San Fernando Valley

NMS Properties, Inc.

linkedin.com/neilshekhter

crunchbase.com/neil-shekhter

levo.com/neil-shekhter

twitter.com/neilshekhter

angel.co/neil-shekhter

forbes.com/Neil-Shekhter

SOURCE: NMS Properties, Inc.