As from July 6, 2018, subscription rights (TR) issued by Clemondo Group AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until July 17, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: CLEM TR ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011414192 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 157647 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- As from July 6, 2018, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Clemondo Group AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: CLEM BTA ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011414200 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 157648 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Richard Goldman on +46 (0)8 545 013 30.