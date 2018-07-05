ALTEN Calsoft Labs Joins ShadowDragon and Cloudly to Build Cybersecurity Practices

BANGALORE, India, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ALTEN Calsoft Labs, a next-generation digital transformation company, rolls out a plan to Prevent Cyber Attacks and Minimize Damage by leveraging ShadowDragon's cyber intelligence product suite of MalNet, SocialNet and OIMonitor. These products are ready to deploy with very little to no customization to organization's current systems. These products were launched as part of different solutions for industries such as Government, Banking, Financial Services, Healthcare and many other verticals.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678028/ALTEN_Calsoft_Labs_Logo.jpg )



"By combining strengths and areas of interest, ALTEN Calsoft labs is augmenting its existing security-related efforts by leveraging ShadowDragon's Threat Intelligence and Forensic tools as a force magnifier for security tactics," said Narendra Dhara, CTIO of ALTEN Calsoft Labs. "The investigative capabilities enabled by ShadowDragon tools will help our customers proactively identify and understand cyber threats in order to deploy targeted solutions that minimize impacts."

As companies become increasingly prone to cyber-attacks, ALTEN Calsoft Labs and ShadowDragon both recognized an emerging need for an end-to-end cyber security solution. ALTEN Calsoft Labs works closely with Silicon-Valley based security startup who is a master reseller for ShadowDragon products in the Asia Pacific in battling some of the most complex cyber-attacks, investigation and forensic analysis challenges in the region. The collaborative work between these companies will look at cybersecurity holistically and deliver productized solutions that helps companies be more secure and help monitor and investigate emerging threats.

"ShadowDragon is excited to offer its unique cyber intelligence products to the Asia Pacific region, especially, India. This is a region with tremendous ICT buildout, and unfortunately, rising risks from cyber threats are calling for a greater need in investigation and response. Part of any comprehensive cyber security program in this environment should include proactive online monitoring and investigative tools that strengthen security operations with threat intelligence collection, analysis and lead generation. Cloudly and ALTEN Calsoft Labs are using our tools with several customers to create strong cyber-situational awareness and investigative processes," said Daniel Clemens, CEO of ShadowDragon.

"As differing threats to businesses have been infused into the digital domain, different tools for businesses and governments are needed. Threats ranging from election manipulation, counterfeit goods, supply chain or terrorism demand tools that augment needed capability. We expect more organizations to take this proactive, investigative approach, using our tools as a force multiplier for security efforts. They empower security and risk professionals to dive deeper into the threats that often bridge cyber and physical realms."

ShadowDragon's suite of products are built to optimize simplicity and automation for busy cyber security professionals. They are currently being used by a large number for government, financial, healthcare and high technology companies around the globe. These tools augment different portions of investigations to facilitate a robust methodical process, augment team capabilities, simplify investigations and ultimately enable stronger security insights through collection, correlation or targeting process of an investigation. They are highly desirable by any security team today and believe that they will add tremendous value to the security teams in these industries.

Contact: business@altencalsoftlabs.com or info@cloudly.us for further information.

About ALTEN Calsoft Labs

ALTEN Calsoft Labs is a next gen digital transformation, enterprise IT and product engineering services provider. The company enables clients Innovate, Integrate, and Transform their businesses by leveraging disruptive technologies like mobility, big data analytics, cloud, IoT, DevOps, RPA, software-defined networking (SDN/NFV), etc. ALTEN Calsoft Labs provides concept to market offerings for industry verticals like education, healthcare, networking & telecom , hi- tech, ISV and retail. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, the company has offices in US, Europe and Singapore. ALTEN Calsoft Labs is a part of ALTEN group, a leader in technology consulting and engineering services.

About Cloudly

A Silicon Valley based cybersecurity startup, Cloudly started its mission by looking at the available technologies in cybersecurity, intelligence, and surveillance in the emerging countries. It quickly realized that most of the available products and solutions were too rigid to handle problems that arose in different parts of the world with different customers and there are unique aspects of the emerging countries that many of those products and solutions do not fit so well. It was clear that custom systems took too long to develop and required too many services to maintain and improve, if they were deployed as-is. Cloudly also realized that automated approaches that failed against very clever adversaries, and all-or-nothing access mechanisms that forced many of those organizations to make unacceptable trade-offs between collaborating and securing sensitive data from misuse. Presently, we source, integrate and supply flexible, adaptable and automated solutions to battle the most complex cyber and intelligence problems in the emerging countries using a range of human-driven, machine-assisted tools and technologies from world's foremost security solution providers.

About ShadowDragon

ShadowDragon develops digital tools that simplify the complexities of threat intelligence gathering and investigations on the open, deep and dark web. Developed by seasoned cyber investigators, ShadowDragon solutions arm cyber security teams with knowledge about potential threats through real time online monitoring and alerts, as well as tools to investigate threat actors and their tactics. Cyber "situational awareness" enables a more effective application of security strategies and technologies.

ShadowDragon products include:

OIMonitor - Monitors the deep and open web for real-time situational awareness.

SocialNet - Maps social media to uncover identities and connections of bad actors.

Spotter - Used for case management, dossier building, online investigations, human intelligence gathering and surveillance and cyber threat intelligence.

MalNet - Expands actionable malware intelligence by visualizing global context with Proofpoint data.

ShadowDragon solutions are used by cyber and corporate security professionals, intelligence analysts, investigators and fraud experts in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. Clients include Fortune 50 companies as well as U.S. based and international law enforcement, government, military and intelligence organizations.

Founded in 2015, ShadowDragon is based in the United States.

Contacts:

Amit Gupta

Associate Director, ALTEN Calsoft Labs

+91-9632767347

E-mail: amitkumar.g@altencalsoftlabs.com

