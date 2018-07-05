The Chinese manufacturer will provide 250,000 monocrystalline modules for the 80 MW El Paso solar plant, which Enel is building in the Colombian department of Cesar. It is slated to be operational by the end of the year.JinkoSolar has said it will supply 86 MW worth of solar modules to the largest PV plant in Colombia: the El Paso solar park, which Enel is building in the department of Cesar, in the north of the country. The project, which will rely on 250,000 monocrystalline modules of 345 W - 1500 V, is also being equipped with 2,776 units of the SF7 tracking system, provided by Spanish company, ...

