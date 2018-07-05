SOITEC: ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING OF JULY 26, 2018 AVAILABILITY OF THE SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING

OF JULY 26, 2018

availability OF THE SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on July 5, 2018 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in generating and manufacturing revolutionary semiconductor materials, reminds that the Company's shareholders are invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting to be held on Thursday July 26, 2018 at 2.00 p.m. (Paris time), at the Company's headquarters located Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin - France.

The meeting notice as provided for in Article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code, including the draft resolutions to be submitted to the shareholders' vote during this General Meeting, has been published in the legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) of June 18, 2018, and is available for consultation on the Company's website (www.soitec.com (http://www.soitec.com)), in the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2018 - O&EGM July 26, 2018.

The information and documentation as referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code have been published on the Company's website (www.soitec.com (http://www.soitec.com) ) , in the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2018 - O&EGM July 26, 2018, within the 21-days legal period before the General Meeting.

Documents as listed in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, as well as the single postal voting or proxy form, are available through the Company or its proxy BNP Paribas Securities Services.

Shareholders have the possibility to obtain these documents by simple request sent at the latest 6 days before the date of the General Meeting by mail to the Company's headquarters' address for the attention of the Legal Department, or to BNP Paribas Securities Services at the following address: CTS Assemblées Générales - Les Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93500 Pantin - France. The request may also be sent within the same timeframe by electronic way at the following address: agm26juillet2018@soitec.com (mailto:agm26juillet2018@soitec.com).

Any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company's headquarters during a 15-day period before the General Meeting.

For bearer shareholders, such right can be exercised by providing a shareholding certificate in the bearer shares accounts held by an authorized financial intermediary.

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d'administration) with a share capital of € 62,762,070.50, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

