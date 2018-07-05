San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2018) - Diagnomics, Inc., a leading provider for precision genomic medicine solutions proudly shares the announcement of the successful initial public offering (IPO) and listing of Eone-Diagnomics Genome Center (KQ: EDGC) on the Korea Securities Dealer Automated Quotation (KOSDAQ) on June 26, 2018.

Eone-Diagnomics Genome Center (EDGC) is an international joint venture established in 2013 between the largest clinical laboratory in South Korea, Eone Life Science, and Diagnomics, Inc. in California, USA. EDGC offers cutting-edge products and services in clinical and consumer genetics, focusing on innovations in healthcare based big-data and genome analysis utilizing next-generation sequencing (NGS) and array technologies.

Figure 1: Diagnomics Celebrates the Announcement of the Successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) and Listing of Eone-Diagnomics Genome Center (EDGC) on the Korea Securities Dealer Automated Quotation (KOSDAQ)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5978/35723_a1530824522576_14.jpg

"This is exciting news for EDGC, their employees, their customers, and investors," said Dr. Byung-In Lee, CEO of Diagnomics. "This extraordinarily talented and capable team of professionals worked hard to make this happen and we are proud to be a part of this successful joint venture with Eone Laboratories. It demonstrates a big step toward the international reach and impact of the Diagnomics team in San Diego." Dr. Min Seob Lee, co-CEO of EDGC and a founder of Diagnomics and EDGC stated, "This was a highly competitive IPO and a historical landmark as an international joint venture in the biotechnology industry. We are looking toward collaborating with our respective strengths and furthering our reach as a leader in the global genomics market to advance the impact of genomics in health."

About Diagnomics

Diagnomics, Inc. is a trusted provider of innovative genetic testing platforms for both organizations and direct-to-consumer (DTC) genomics. Diagnomics strives to deliver confidence and reliability by offering comprehensive genomic solutions for the development of personalized healthcare and precision medicine in the global genomics market.

Diagnomics is a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, and HIPAA-compliant laboratory providing genetic testing platform services and cloud-based analysis solutions.

To learn more, visit www.diagnomics.com

Contact: Byung-In Lee

Telephone: (760) 310-5984

Main Number: (800) 605-8422

Email: info@diagnomics.com

Related Images

eone-diagnomics-genome-center-edgc.jpg

Eone-Diagnomics Genome Center (EDGC)

Diagnomics Celebrates the Announcement of the Successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) and Listing of Eone-Diagnomics Genome Center (EDGC) on the Korea Securities Dealer Automated Quotation (KOSDAQ)

diagnomics-inc.png

Diagnomics, Inc.