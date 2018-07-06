Nasdaq Riga decided on July 6, 2018 to immediately remove observation status for AS "Rigas Elektromašinbuves Rupnica" (RER1R, ISIN: LV0000101012) shares. The circumstances that were the reason for the observation status applied to the company on April 27, 2018 have ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.