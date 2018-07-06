sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Invitation to Stora Enso's Media and Analyst Webcasts on 20 July 2018

HELSINKI, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its Half-year Report for January-June 2018 on Friday 20 July 2018 at approximately 09.30 Finnish time (08.30 CEST). The following events will take place later that day:

1) Webcast for media

The webcast for media will take place at 11.00 EEST (10.00 CEST, 09.00 UK time, 04.00 EDT). The event will be held in English and it will be hosted by CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström, CFO Seppo Parvi, and EVP, Communications Ulrika Lilja. The webcast may be accessed at https://storaenso.videosync.fi/2018-07-20-q2.

2) Webcast and conference call for analysts and investors

The webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will take place at 14.00 EEST (13.00 CEST, 12.00 UK time, 07.00 EDT). It will be hosted by CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen-Sainio, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rdj7ikgk.

Those analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below). All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

The links to the webcasts are also available on the Stora Enso website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

Live event at 14.00 EEST


UK

+44(0)330-336-9125

Finland

+358(0)9-7479-0361

Sweden

+46(0)8-5033 6574

USA

+1-929-477-0324

Confirmation Code:

5039731

Replay


UK

+44(0)207-660-0134

Finland

+358(0)9-8171-0562

Sweden

+46(0)8-5199-3077

USA

+1-719-457-0820

Access Code:

5039731

The conference call replay will be available until Friday 3 August. The webcast will be archived on storaenso.com/investors

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper globally. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 10 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

For further information, please contact:

Hanne Karrinaho
Head of Financial Communications
Tel. + 358-40-766-9452

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen-Sainio
SVP
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358-40-763-8767

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/invitation-to-stora-enso-s-media-and-analyst-webcasts-on-20-july-2018,c2570378


© 2018 PR Newswire