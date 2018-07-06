SpareBank 1 SMN: CORR: Financial calendar 2018

Preliminary Annual Accounts 2017: 7 February 2018
Supervisory Board: 22 March 2018
Ex. date: 23 March 2018
1st Quarter 2018: 4 May 2018
*2nd Quarter 2018: 8 August 2018
3rd Quarter 2018: 26 October 2018
Supervisory Board: 22November 2018
