SpareBank 1 SMN: Joint presentation of 2nd Quarter 2018 accounts

SpareBank 1 SMN, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, Sparebank 1 Østlandet and SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS are presenting 2nd quarter 2018 financial results.

Time: Wednesday 8 August at 16.00 pm

Place: Grand Hotel (Rococo hall), Karl Johans gate 31, Oslo

The presentations will be held by:

Sparebank 1 Østlandet

CEO Richard Heiberg and CFO Geir-Egil Bolstad

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

Group CEO Jan- Frode Janson and CFO Rolf Eigil Bygdnes

SpareBank 1 SMN

Group CEO Finn Haugan and CFO Kjell Fordal

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank

CEO Arne Austreid and CFO Inge Reinertsen

SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS

CEO Turid Grotmoll

The presentations will also be available by webcast: www.smn.no

After the presentations, you are invited to dinner at the rooftop terrace at Grand Hotel.

Please register by August 6th 2018 by sending us an email to; corporateaccess@sb1markets.no (mailto:corporateaccess@sb1markets.no)

Please note that the results for SpareBank 1 SMN will be made public 10.00 a.m. CET.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

