SpareBank 1 SMN: Joint presentation of 2nd Quarter 2018 accounts

SpareBank 1 SMN, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, Sparebank 1 Østlandet and SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS are presenting 2nd quarter 2018 financial results.
Time: Wednesday 8 August at 16.00 pm
Place: Grand Hotel (Rococo hall), Karl Johans gate 31, Oslo
The presentations will be held by:
Sparebank 1 Østlandet
CEO Richard Heiberg and CFO Geir-Egil Bolstad
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
Group CEO Jan- Frode Janson and CFO Rolf Eigil Bygdnes
SpareBank 1 SMN
Group CEO Finn Haugan and CFO Kjell Fordal
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank
CEO Arne Austreid and CFO Inge Reinertsen
SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS
CEO Turid Grotmoll
The presentations will also be available by webcast: www.smn.no
After the presentations, you are invited to dinner at the rooftop terrace at Grand Hotel.
Please register by August 6th 2018 by sending us an email to; corporateaccess@sb1markets.no (mailto:corporateaccess@sb1markets.no)
Please note that the results for SpareBank 1 SMN will be made public 10.00 a.m. CET.
